Australia's food supply chain is more vulnerable to climate change than previously thought and is “certain” to become overwhelmed at some point if warming continues on its current trajectory, according to a report.

Even though Australia's logistical chains are highly robust, they would be at risk if hit by two simultaneous catastrophic weather events, according to a study from Farmers for Climate Action.

